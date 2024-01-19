Burkina Faso: Fresh coup attempt thwarted - authorities

The spokesperson for the government of Burkina Faso, denounced Thursday (Jan. 18), what he called an "umpteenth attempt at destabilizing" the Sahelian nation.

He said a coup attempt had been foiled and alleged coup plotters arrested.

Citing findings of preliminary investigations Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo said the coup was scheduled to take place on January 14.

He added that a network of military officers, some retired some active, as well civilians and activists conspired to destabilize the institutions of Burkina Faso.

The network allegedly sought to target citizens' watch bodies to sway the people support for the ruling MPSR (Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration).

Foreign funding was being unblocked for the accused to proceed with their plan, the statement further reads.

An undisclosed number of people were detained for questioning, and technical analyses were carried out.

The government spokesperson said intelligence services and defence forces were vigilant

It is the fourth coup attempt authorities in Burkina Faso have claimed to have thwarted since captain Ibrahim Traoré took power by force in September 2022.