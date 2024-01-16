Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Rwanda says it kills Congolese soldier, arrests two more

Rwanda says it kills Congolese soldier, arrests two more
M23 rebels withdraw from the eastern Congo town of Goma, Saturday Dec. 1, 2012.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Jerome Delay/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Rwanda

Rwanda announced on Tuesday that it thwarted an incursion by soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), resulting in the death of one soldier and the capture of two others along their shared border.

According to a statement from the Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF), the Congolese soldiers crossed into Rwandan territory near Rubavu town. During a confrontation with a patrol, one soldier was fatally shot while attempting to open fire, while the other two were subsequently apprehended.

The RDF disclosed that the captured soldiers were in possession of an AK-47 rifle, four magazines loaded with 105 rounds of ammunition, a protective vest, and sachets of cannabis.

Sylvain Ekenge, spokesperson for the Congolese military, claimed to be unaware of the incident when approached for comment.

This incident adds to the ongoing tension between the two neighbouring nations. Kinshasa has persistently accused Kigali of supporting M23 rebels, primarily comprised of members from the Tutsi ethnic group, operating in eastern Congo. The rebels launched a renewed offensive last year near Uganda, prompting the displacement of over one million people.

The situation highlights the delicate nature of the border region and the challenges both countries face in maintaining stability. As tensions persist, diplomatic efforts will likely be crucial in preventing further escalation and fostering peaceful relations between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Additional sources • Reuters

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..