Rwanda says it kills Congolese soldier, arrests two more

Rwanda announced on Tuesday that it thwarted an incursion by soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), resulting in the death of one soldier and the capture of two others along their shared border.

According to a statement from the Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF), the Congolese soldiers crossed into Rwandan territory near Rubavu town. During a confrontation with a patrol, one soldier was fatally shot while attempting to open fire, while the other two were subsequently apprehended.

The RDF disclosed that the captured soldiers were in possession of an AK-47 rifle, four magazines loaded with 105 rounds of ammunition, a protective vest, and sachets of cannabis.

Sylvain Ekenge, spokesperson for the Congolese military, claimed to be unaware of the incident when approached for comment.

This incident adds to the ongoing tension between the two neighbouring nations. Kinshasa has persistently accused Kigali of supporting M23 rebels, primarily comprised of members from the Tutsi ethnic group, operating in eastern Congo. The rebels launched a renewed offensive last year near Uganda, prompting the displacement of over one million people.

The situation highlights the delicate nature of the border region and the challenges both countries face in maintaining stability. As tensions persist, diplomatic efforts will likely be crucial in preventing further escalation and fostering peaceful relations between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.