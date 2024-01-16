Burkina Faso: Francis Kéré receives 2024 Crystal Award for social change at WEF

World-renowned architect and 2022 Pritzker Prize recipient Diébédo Francis Kéré has been honored by the at the 30th Annual Crystal Award of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Kere alongside Oscar-winning Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh and producer and guitarist Nile Rodgers received the recognition on Monday in Davos.

The Burkinabe was named for his exemplary leadership in providing the Gando community the means towards a socially, economically, and ecologically sustainable future through projects that focus on education, health and the environment.

"I feel very, very honored. I feel encouraged to keep pushing" Kere said. "With such an award, you are creating a bigger visibility to my work, so a lot of the men will be coming to me. So I hope of your support. You are our elite. Yes. Yes, you are our elite. And if you help me, you could make me a catalyst to bring quality, comfort, you know, and hope to the world through my work" he told the audience.

Also honoured on the night were Michelle Yeoh and Nile Rodgers. On his part, Rodgers was honored for his significant contributions towards creating a more peaceful, equal, and inclusive world through his music and activism. Rodgers, a stalwart against systemic racism, inequality, and injustice, also nurtures youth innovation through the We Are Family Foundation.

"So I`m immeasurably honored to receive this 2024 Crystal Award for my continuing efforts to help make a more peaceful, equitable, and inclusive environment through music and activism'' he said.

"I`m overjoyed that you recognize the incredible work of We Are Family Foundation. My commitment to supporting game changing youth all around the world, and our dedication to involving them in decision making process in C-suite and beyond."

Presented each year in Davos, the 2024 Crystal Award was the 30th of its kind.