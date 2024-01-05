Zambian schools shut for three more weeks due to cholera

Schools in Zambia will remain closed for an additional three weeks following the festive holidays, causing a delayed start to the academic year.

The Ministry of Education announced on Thursday that both primary and secondary students, originally scheduled to return next Monday, will now resume classes on January 29.

The Ministry of Health in Zambia reported on Sunday that the cholera outbreak, which began in October 2023, has resulted in 3,015 confirmed cases and 98 fatalities. The alarming situation prompted concerns about the nation's "health security," as stated by the Ministry of Health in a previous warning.

Zambia's education minister has issued directives to ensure the safety of students and staff upon their return. The minister emphasized the need for a thorough cleaning of all learning institutions, provision of clean water and sanitation facilities, installation of adequate handwashing points, and the availability of disinfectants.

This proactive approach aims to mitigate the risk of further cholera transmission within educational settings, prioritizing the health and well-being of the student population.