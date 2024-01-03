Sudan: RSF open to talks on immediate ceasefire with army

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) says its arms are wide open to an immediate, and unconditional ceasefire through talks with the Sudanese army.

The move comes as the force led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo signed the Addis Ababa declaration with the Taqadum civilian coalition on Tuesday and invited the Sudanese army to do the same.

The so-called Addis Ababa Declaration is intended to serve as the basis for further negotiations and a political settlement for the nine-month old war. "If the army came with this same document I would sign it immediately," RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said of the declaration according to Reuters.

The agreement reportedly includes commitments to return millions of displaced people to their homes, and create safe passages, and include civilians in peace talks.

The war has triggered the world's largest displacement crisis, and devastated Sudan's infrastructure. The horn of Africa nation also now faces the threat of famine.

Attempts to end the conflict through negotiations, lead by the United States and Saudi Arabia, have so far failed and previous agreements to protect civilians have gone unheeded.

The war was sparked by a dispute between Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy and RSF leader Hamdan Dagalo, who both came to power in 2019 after ousting Omar al-Bashir.