Burkina Faso government rebuts ECOWAS concerns, affirms commitment to Security

In response to the recent ECOWAS Commission statement expressing concern about the "deterioration of the security situation" in Burkina Faso, the Transition Government has firmly addressed the issues raised.

Expressing surprise at what it perceives as a biased interpretation of the security situation, the government emphasized the undeniable victories achieved by Burkinabe forces in reclaiming national territory and the ongoing efforts against terrorist groups. Despite these successes, it contends that the ECOWAS Commission's perspective appears skewed.

The ECOWAS Commission accused the Transition authorities of engaging in repressive actions, including the arrest of political and civil society figures and an alleged "illegal and arbitrary requisition procedure" suppressing freedom of expression. The Burkina Faso government strongly refutes these allegations, asserting its adherence to legal procedures in the fight against terrorism.

Expressing dismay at the ECOWAS Commission's silence on critical issues in the fight against terrorism, such as ransom payments and the tragic massacres of ECOWAS citizens, the government criticized what it perceives as the Commission's complacency towards countries supporting terrorists.

The Transition Government rejects being diverted by what it considers imaginative communications and urges the ECOWAS Commission to exercise discernment in fulfilling its mission.

The government underscores its commitment to addressing significant security and humanitarian challenges. It calls for the ECOWAS Commission to align with this approach if genuinely committed to supporting Burkina Faso's efforts.

In conclusion, the Burkina Faso government questions the consistent commitment of the ECOWAS Commission and appeals for respect for the country's choices.