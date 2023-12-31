'No, it's not us who came to commit genocide, it's Hamas'- Israeli PM responds to South Africa

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised South Africa’s submission to the United Nations’ top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

"Where were you be when millions were murdered and displaced from their homes in Syria, Yemen?” Netanyahu asked, adding that Hamas “would kill us all if it could".

South Africa launched a case Friday asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks — the first such challenge made at the court over the current war.

Israel swiftly rejected the filing “with disgust.”

South Africa has been a fierce critic of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Many there, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, have compared Israel’s policies regarding Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank with South Africa’s past apartheid regime of racial segregation.

Israel rejects such allegations.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said Saturday that more than 21,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's unprecedented air and ground offensive since the deadly October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

The ministry, which does not distinguish between the deaths of civilians and combatants, said 165 Palestinians were killed over the past 24 hours.

It has said about 70% of those killed have been women and children.