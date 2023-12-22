Presidential election in Senegal: PM promises "Progress for More Peace and Prosperity"

Senegalese Prime Minister Amadou Bâ has accepted the ruling party's investiture as its candidate for the upcoming presidential election scheduled for February 25. The investiture ceremony took place in Dakar, attended by delegates from the ruling party and allied factions. Bâ's candidacy was officially declared through a resolution read by party spokesperson Seydou Guèye.*

During his acceptance speech, Prime Minister Amadou Bâ expressed his commitment and confidence in leading the country towards progress. He emphasized the continuation of the implementation of the Emerging Senegal Plan (PSE), a comprehensive development initiative initiated by the outgoing President Macky Sall. Bâ, who has been at the helm of the government since September 2022, outlined his vision for achieving greater peace, prosperity, and equitable distribution of wealth.

The ruling party's decision to nominate Bâ as its candidate comes against the backdrop of a turbulent political environment in Senegal. President Macky Sall, who designated Bâ as his successor, highlighted the challenges that lie ahead, particularly in addressing youth unemployment and the pressing issue of illegal migration. Sall acknowledged Bâ's familiarity with the set objectives and expressed confidence in his ability to navigate these challenges.

The investiture ceremony marked a crucial step in Senegal's political landscape as the country gears up for the presidential election. With more than 200 candidacies reportedly declared, including those from dissidents within the ruling party, the political landscape is diverse and competitive. Notable figures from the opposition, such as former Prime Minister Idrissa Seck, former Minister Karim Wade, and others, have also thrown their hats into the ring.

However, the political atmosphere in Senegal has been marred by tensions and diplomatic challenges. The strained relations between Senegal and France, following a coup in July that led to the expulsion of French troops, have added complexity to the political landscape. The closure of the French embassy in Niger, which further strained Franco-African relations, underscores the regional intricacies that political leaders must navigate.

As the election season unfolds, all eyes will be on Senegal to observe how the political dynamics evolve. The outcome of the election will not only shape the country's future but also influence its standing on the regional and international stage. With Prime Minister Amadou Bâ officially in the race, Senegal braces for a crucial chapter in its political journey.