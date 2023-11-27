Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

East Africa Floods: Death toll mounts in Kenya

Engineers on Nov. 25 view the damage caused by heavy floods at Mbogolo bridge Mombasa Malindi road, after a section was washed away due to heavy downpour .   -  
Copyright © africanews
Gideon Maundu/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Kenya

As the floodwaters recede in East Africa, residents in Kenya are struggling to deal with the aftermath, with at least 70 killed and tens of thousands driven from their homes.

The floods have washed away many roads and bridges, and left others partially destroyed especially in northern Kenya.

Over 36,000 households have been displaced across the country, according to Kenyan president William Ruto.

"Unfortunately we have lost 70 people across Kenya because of these rains and about 36,160 households have been displaced so far," Ruto said in an address from State House on Saturday

The Kenyan leader also warned that cases of cholera and malaria were emerging in some areas.

Ruto is due to meet with his cabinet on Monday to discuss the emergency response to the crisis.

Kenya's meteorological department has forecast that the country will likely continue to see above average rainfall this season, especially in the central and eastern regions. 

The department said the unusual conditions are being driven by "warmer than average Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) over the Central and Eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean indicating the presence of El Nino conditions".

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..