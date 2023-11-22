Welcome to Africanews

Malaria: Shipments to African countries herald final steps toward broader vaccination - WHO

In this photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, residents of the Malawi village of Migowi have their young children become test subjects for the world's first vaccine against mala   -  
Copyright © africanews
Jerome Delay/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Malaria

A first shipment of 331,200 doses of RTS,S vaccine landed in Cameroon Tuesday (Nov. 21).

The World Health Organization, the UN children's agency UNICEF and the Gavi vaccine alliance said in a joint statement Wednesday (Nov.22)  that the delivery "[signaled] that scale-up of vaccination against malaria across the highest-risk areas on the African continent [would] begin shortly".

RTS,S— is the first malaria vaccine recommended by the WHO.

The jab acts against plasmodium falciparum—the deadliest malaria parasite globally and the most prevalent in Africa.

It is administered in a four-dose schedule which begins at around the age of five months old.

A further 1.7 million doses are set for delivery to Burkina Faso, Liberia, Niger and Sierra Leone in the coming weeks.

Africa accounted for approximately 95 percent of global malaria cases and 96 percent of related deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in 2021.

Global malaria deaths dipped slightly to 619,000 in 2021—of which 77 percent were children aged under five. Meanwhile, global malaria cases rose slightly to 247 million.

