Football: due to lack of money, Nigeria cannot fire its coach

After two poor performances in the World Cup qualifiers, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) would happily fire its coach José Peseiro if it had the money to pay compensation, according to NFF member Nse Essien.

“If we had the money (to pay his compensation), we would be ready to dismiss him from his functions, we are not happy,” Essien, who is part of the NFF executive committee, told the media.

Nigeria's qualification for the 2026 World Cup is already seriously compromised after the Super Eagles ' two draws against lowly Lesotho and Zimbabwe in their first two qualifying matches.

"Everyone is calling for the dismissal of the head coach. Out of six possible points, we only have two. It's regrettable and we are in a very precarious situation," Essien continued.

Portuguese coach Peseiro is singled out for the poor start to qualifying while Nigeria, which had failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will host South Africa in Uyo in June 2024 in the south of the country, before a delicate trip to Benin.

In Group C, South Africa leads with three points and a game in hand. Bafanas Bafanas could widen the gap on Tuesday during their trip to Rwanda.

The first in the group qualifies directly for the World Cup, while the second competes in the play-offs.