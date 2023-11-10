Usyk hoping for fight with Fury in February, says the Briton underestimated Ngannou

Oleksandr Usyk spoke exclusively to SNTV on Thursday, looking ahead to his rescheduled world heavyweight unification bout against Tyson Fury.

Unbeaten Ukrainian Usyk, who holds the IBF, WBO + IBO belts, had been due to fight WBC champion Fury in Saudi Arabia on 23rd December, but the bout has been rescheduled to take place in February following the Briton's recent battle with Francis Ngannou.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou wasn't expected to give Fury too tough a time in what was the Cameroonian's first boxing match, but the 'Gypsy King' was knocked down in the third round and was taken the distance before winning on a split decision.

After seeing their man go perilously close to losing his unbeaten record, Fury's team contacted Usyk to postpone the December fight, although an exact date in February has yet to be confirmed.