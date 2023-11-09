South African president deploys army to tackle illegal mining

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the green light for 3,300 army personnel to tackle illegal mining, costing $26 million.

The deployment, part of "Operation Prosper," aims to maintain law and order. The South African National Defence Force (SANDF), working with the police, will conduct an anti-criminality operation from October 28, 2023, to April 28, 2024.

The move follows a 2019 deployment under the same operation to combat gang violence in the Western Cape province.

The Minerals Council of South Africa highlights that illegal mining, occurring in both disused and active mines, damages the country's investment appeal, costing mines and the economy billions annually.