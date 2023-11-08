Welcome to Africanews

Pics of the day: November 7, 2023

A woman walks with two infants after crossing on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip in the northeastern North Sinai province on Nov. 6, 2023.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Egypt

Africanews samples the best pictures of the day’s news.

