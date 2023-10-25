Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kirby: Cease-fire right now will only benefit Hamas

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says the call for a cease-fire right now "only benefits Hamas."   -  
Copyright © africanews
Mark Schiefelbein/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Gaza City

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says the call for a cease-fire right now "only benefits Hamas."

This comes as Israel is escalating its bombardment of targets in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion against Hamas militants.

The war is rapidly raising the death toll in Gaza, and the U.S. fears the fighting could spark a wider conflict in the region.

Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been running out of food, water and medicine since Israel sealed off the territory following the Hamas attack on Israeli towns on October.

The aid convoys allowed into Gaza so far have carried a fraction of what's needed, and the U.N. said distribution will have to stop if there's no fuel for the trucks.

The U.N. health agency on Tuesday called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza to be able to distribute fuel and essential, life-saving health supplies, including to major hospitals in the strip’s northern half.

Additional sources • AFP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..