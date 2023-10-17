Welcome to Africanews

Zimbabwe faces teacher exodus over low pay

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe faces a significant teacher exodus, with around 300 educators leaving the country each month, according to the Zimbabwe Teachers' Association.

The primary cause of this departure is the comparatively low wages in Zimbabwe compared to other southern African nations.

While salary increases are challenging due to economic constraints, the country must find ways to retain and attract teaching talent.

The average teacher in Zimbabwe earns a maximum of $350 per month, leadi ng to a loss of qualified educators vital for mentoring the nation's learners, and budget constraints hinder the employment of additional teachers needed to support the country's students.

For decades Zimbabwe's education system was respected as one of the best on the continent - one of the few accomplishments of former president Robert Mugabe's regime.

