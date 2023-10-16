Four children die in Burundi church collapse

Four children lost their lives when a church structure in Burundi collapsed during a fierce storm. State media reports that this incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, resulting in injuries to 15 other individuals.

The catastrophic event unfolded in the southern region of the country, where the ill-fated church was situated.

The area had been grappling with severe weather conditions characterized by strong winds and torrential rain.

The victims of this heart-wrenching accident were children who were attending religious education classes when a portion of the church building's wall collapsed, leading to the loss of young lives and injuries to several others.