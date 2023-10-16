Ethiopia's prime minister holds talks with Chinese counterpart in Beijing

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, held talks on Monday with China’s Premier Li Qiang.

Li said China was willing to work with Ethiopia to support each other in maintaining domestic stability and achieving development and revitalization.

He said Beijing was willing to further expand cooperation with Addis Ababa in economy, trade, and other fields, so as to bring the two countries' interests closer together.

Ahmed, meanwhile, described China as Ethiopia’s most trustworthy partner and friend, saying he appreciated Beijing's long-time strong support for his country's economic and social development.

He said Ethiopia was willing to take part actively in building China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and deepen cooperation in several fields, including industry and agriculture.

After the talks, Li and Ahmed witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents including those under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The conference marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI, a plan for global infrastructure and energy networks launched by China purportedly to boost global trade.

But some see it as a tool for Beijing to spread its geopolitical and economic influence.