Two South Africans Killed in escalating Israel-Hamas war

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has received distressing news that two South African citizens lost their lives in the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday when Hamas' militant wing launched an unexpected assault on Israel from Gaza.

The situation has rapidly escalated into a full-scale war, with Israel responding by launching a barrage of rockets into Gaza, resulting in the tragic loss of thousands of lives.

Dirco spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, provided an official statement, saying, "The Department of International Relations and Cooperation can confirm that we have been notified of the tragic deaths of two South African nationals in the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel.

The verification process is currently underway due to one of the individuals being reported to possess an Israeli ID number. Therefore, we are diligently working to establish whether there is dual citizenship or other relevant circumstances."

Monyela conveyed the government's condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, emphasizing their commitment to supporting and assisting them during this difficult time.

He further stated, "Our missions in Ramallah and Tel Aviv are actively collaborating to provide consular services and assistance to the families of our fellow nationals."