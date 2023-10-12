Manhunt underway for escaped prisoners in South Africa

South African authorities in Western Cape province are currently in pursuit of six prisoners who managed to break free from the confines of a magistrate's court holding cell.

While one of the fugitives has been apprehended, the remaining five remain at large, prompting concerns due to their "armed and dangerous" status.

The prisoners, ranging in age from 20 to 33, were awaiting transfer to a correctional detention facility after their court appearances on Wednesday. Initial findings from the investigation suggest that the detainees overpowered a police official and disarmed them. During the escape, several gunshots were fired in the direction of the police officers, but fortunately, no one was injured.

The fugitives made their getaway on foot, compounding the challenge of tracking them down. Notably, these individuals were facing multiple serious charges, including murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, and assault.

In response to this escape, authorities have levied additional charges against the escaped prisoners, which include escape from lawful custody, attempted murder, and robbery of a firearm.

Efforts to locate and apprehend the remaining escapees are ongoing, as the authorities intensify their manhunt to ensure public safety.