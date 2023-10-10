French head coach Deschamps reacts to Pogba's positive doping test

France head coach Didier Deschamps admitted on Monday that he has been left feeling "saddened" following the news of influential midfielder Paul Pogba's positive doping test.

His midfielder's doping test was confirmed positive for testosterone following the counter-expertise carried out on the B sample last Friday. The 2018 world champion therefore faces a four-year suspension.

Former Manchester United player Pogba, who was nearing 100 caps for the French national team, was temporarily suspended last month after an initial drug test revealed heightened levels of testosterone in his system. If he is found guilty of doping, the 30-year-old could face a soccer ban ranging from two to four years.

Additionally, Deschamps defended France's captain, Kylian Mbappé, who has faced difficulties finding the net during this campaign. The 54-year-old coach believed that the numerous transfer speculations surrounding Mbappé over the summer have contributed to his performance struggles.

France is scheduled to play their next Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands this Friday, followed by hosting Scotland in an international friendly next Tuesday.