French-Beninese activist, Kemi Seba, speaks in front of thousands in Niger

French-Beninese activist Kemi Seba, known for his virulent anti-Western stance, spoke in front of thousands of people in Niamey on Thursday evening in support of the military regime that emerged from a coup d'état in Niger.

"We support General (Abdourahamane) Tiani (at the head of the regime), we support the military who have taken their responsibilities", shouted Kemi Seba on the so-called Escadrille roundabout - which has become the heart of pro-military demonstrations - located on the outskirts of a Nigerien base housing a contingent of French soldiers.

The Niger soldiers "have listened to the cries of the people and they have decided to stop the mechanism of neo-colonialism. We say to France and we say to the West 'don't make the mistake of trying to stop the revolutionary process'", he hammered, aiming at the same targets as those of the Niger regime.

Since taking power in a coup on 26 July, the military regime has been vilifying France, which has 1,500 soldiers in Niger.

Engaged in a tug-of-war with the former colonial power, Niger's generals have demanded the departure of these soldiers and of the French ambassador to Niamey, Sylvain Itté.

The diplomat left Niger on Wednesday. French forces involved in the fight against the jihadists will do the same by the end of the year, French President Emmanuele Said.