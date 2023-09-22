Madagascar: opposition candidates meet the High Court after protesting

10 presidential candidates in Madagascar met with magistrates of the High Constitutional Court on Friday, in order to find solutions to ensure that the presidential election is accepted by all.

Theopposition candidates had denounced what they called "an institutional coup d'état" orchestrated by incumbent president Andry Rajoelina. The meeting was held behind closed doors.

In a letter to the election commission last week, 10 candidates argued that court rulings twhich allowed the prime minister to serve as acting president during the campaign period were dictated by Rajoelina to give himself undue advantages in the November election.

Under the law in Madagascar, a president seeking re-election has to resign and presidential duties are discharged by the head of the senate during the president's absence.

The head of the Constitutional Court dismissed accusations of bias.

Voters in Madagascar head to the polls to elect a president on November 9.