Four dead in Cairo building collapse

A building collapse on Wednesday killed four Egyptians from the same family in a Cairo neighbourhood where a similar tragedy occurred earlier this summer, state media reported.

Five people were also injured when the four-storey building fell in a street in the working-class Hadayek al-Qobba district, the state-run daily al-Ahram reported.

On 17 July, 13 people, including at least seven who were from the same family, died under similar circumstances in the same neighbourhood.

Several structures have collapsed in recent years in Egypt, leaving numerous victims, because of their dilapidated condition as well as lack of respect for planning laws.

While these accidents also occur outside Cairo, the situation is particularly grave in the sprawling capital, Africa's second most populated city with more than 20 million inhabitants.