Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

BRICS GDP to grow by 36% following expansion

BRICS country leaders attend the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on August 24, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP or licensors

By Wandiswa Ntengento

South Africa

The Gross Domestic Product of BRICS is now 36 percent of global GDP and 47 percent of the world population. This follows the announcement of the six nations to the BRICS bloc.

“We have decided to invite the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to become full members of BRICS. The membership will take effect from 1 January 2024.” announced Cyril Ramaphosa President of South Africa

India said adding the six countries shows the determination of BRICS for unity.

“India will continue to build consensus for those countries wishing to join BRICS. Expansion & modernisation of BRICS is a message that global institutions must mold themselves to changing times,” said India Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In reaction to the bloc expansion, the BRICS Sherpa said they received applications from 22 countries.

“We had applications from 22 countries. All of these countries we have taken on board had applied formally. Expansion had to happen in a structured manner,” stated Ambassador Anil Sooklal BRICS Sherpa

The Johannesburg Declaration 2 adopted at this year’s BRICS Summit here in South Africa is expected to ensure the development of BRICS nations and create more inclusive economic policies for all members.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..