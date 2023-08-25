Belgian-Ghanaian Jeremy Doku signs for Manchester City

Manchester City
Manchester City have strengthened their attacking options by signing Belgium winger Jérémy Doku from French club Rennes for 65 million euros ($70 million).
The 21-year-old Doku has agreed to a five-year deal. He becomes City’s third signing of the summer transfer window after defender Josko Gvardiol and midfielder Mateo Kovacic. Doku is a like-for-like replacement for Riyad Mahrez.
Mahrez was sold to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ahli last month. The departure of Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan, who left on a free transfer and joined Barcelona, removed two of City’s most prolific scorers behind Erling Haaland.
Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne might miss the rest of 2023 because of a hamstring injury.
