BRICS youth urged to find solutions to tackle climate change

Youth delegates at a BRICS energy summit in Johannesburg have been looking into how the bloc can help shape the future of energy for Africa and the BRICS members.

BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa not only consume large amounts of energy but also contain about 40 percent of the world's coal reserves, a quarter of natural gas reserves and eight percent of oil reserves.

Chair of the BRICS Youth Energy Agency stressed the need to work together.

"The energy sector and energy itself belongs to so many sectors and industries that we kind of find ourselves in other sectors beyond energy.

"But you'll be the centre of a community, you will be working with each other and building a stronger leadership. And the so-called thought leadership that is incredibly important to drive the energy sector forward."

As one of the side events being hosted in the run up to the main BRICS Summit to be held later this month, the BRICS Youth Energy Summit brings together young entrepreneurs, researchers and activists calling on young people worldwide to lead on relevant agendas.

But speakers also urged delegates to find solutions to tackle climate change.

Director general of the South African Department for Mineral Resources and Energy, Jacob Mbele, said: "The need for energy security access and just transition is actually an opportunity, while it is a challenge, it's an opportunity for all of us, especially the youth.

"It is an opportunity for all of you to come up with game-changing solutions, taking advantage of various technological developments, including the need for us to address the issues around climate change."

The summit also tabled the urgent need for energy transition and game-changing solutions to cater for the millions of Africans lacking energy access.