South Africa: Banyana secures historic win at World Cup

Italy's defender #17 Lisa Boattin (R) shoots the ball next to South Africa's forward #12 Jermaine Seoposenwe (L) during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup   -  
MARTY MELVILLE/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

South Africa

Banyana Banyana’s historic win against Italy on Wednesday at the Women’s World Cup has sparked waves of joy in South Africa. Fans say it is inspiring to watch the team qualifying for their first ever FIFA World Cup.

“ Banyana Banyana winning and actually qualifying for the next round is motivating as a young child because we can do anything and everything if you put your mind to it. It’s really inspiring,” said Johannesburg resident and a Banyanya Banyana fan Siphosethu Ngwenya.

Mean Kagiso Roele, an avid football fan said Banyana Banyana’s win is a great opening to August, Women’s Month.

“I feel very excited about our women since it is Women’s Month and for Banyana making us proud. We are very excited as a nation. I was watching match live on my phone at the office. I was so excited for them,”

Meanwhile, Bonolo Manyadiwane, also a Banyana Banyana supporter highlighted that sports’ such as football have been key in closing the gender gap in the world of football.

“I really love what these ladies have done. They’ve done us so well and proud. I’m really happy for them because I feel inspired as a women because I can actually play soccer and be good at it even though I’m not a boy or a man,”

Banyana Banyana is set to go head to head with the Netherlands at the Sydney Football Stadium this coming Sunday and one fan in Johannesburg predicts the women’s team will score a victory of three goals and with Netherlands scoring only one goal.

“ I would say three-one in our favour. I think we have capable players who will accomplish that. “ predicted Pritchard Ndlovu.

The FIFA Women's World Cup is an international association football competition contested by the senior women's national teams of the members of Fédération Internationale de Football Association, the sport's international governing body.

