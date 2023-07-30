Festival Nuits d'Afrique brings world music to Canada

Often considered the largest world music festival in North America, Festival international Nuits d'Afrique is a festival of African, Caribbean and Latin music taking place every year in July in the city of Montreal (Quebec), in Canada.

The festival was founded in 1987 by dancer and choreographer Lamine Touré.

"It's called Festival Nuits d'Afrique, but it's open to all cultures, to all people. It's a big family where everyone is welcome, whatever be its origin", said organiser Sepopo Galley.

"In the universe in which we are here in Canada, it is indeed a showcase for some people who might not be very familiar with these universes. It is an opportunity to come into contact with these universes of African music at plural. For us artists, it is above all a great chance to have this platform and to be able to share what we do", said Clerel, singer with Only the Righteous.

Nigerian songwriter and singer Yemi Alade added "there is something special here in Montreal. I just feel the connection. The connection is very strong.

As long I as I am healthy, as long as I am available, I will be here".

Africanews correspondent Raphaële Tavernier concluded:

"For the second consecutive year, this festival gave a big place to women. Objective: to give more visibility to committed artists. During this 37th edition, in the Women of the World category, six women were selected, including four from Africa, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Senegal".