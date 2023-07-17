Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

EAC force to investigate alleged M23 massacre in eastern DRC

Congolese army deputy chief of staff General Chiko Tshitambwe (L) greets Kenyan army troops as they land at Goma airport, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo   -  
Copyright © africanews
ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The regional force deployed in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo announced on Monday that it was sending a "verification mission" to the area where the M23 rebels allegedly killed 11 men at the weekend.

Local sources told news agency AFP that the massacre had occurred in Rutshuru territory, some 100 km north of Goma, capital of North Kivu province.

According to the same sources, the bodies were discovered after the withdrawal from the area of M23 rebels, who allegedly clashed with other armed groups there.

Reacting to the allegations, political spokesman for the M23 rebels, Lawrence Kanyuka, denied any involvement in the massacre and added that the M23 had already handed over the territory to the East Africa Community regional force.

There has been a fragile truce between the M23 and the regular Congolese forces since the EAC force was deployed in the region a few months ago. But sporadic clashes pit the rebels against armed groups claiming to be patriots.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..