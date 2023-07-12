Welcome to Africanews

Zimbabwe's Kasukuwere, not allowed to run for president

Zimbabwe's Indigenisation minister Saviour Kasukuwere (R) and the Chief Executive of platinum mining giant Implats Terence Goodlace, shake hands on January 11, 2013 after a ce  
Copyright © africanews
JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Zimbabwe

Saviour Kasukuwere, a former cabinet member who was exiled, is not allowed to run for president of the country, according to the Zimbabwean High Court.

The move is in reaction to a complaint lodged by a ruling party member against the former Zanu PF political commissar.

Ruling party activist Lovedale Mangwana approached the High Court challenging the nomination of Kasukuwere to stand for Presidency in the August 23 elections, saying the Nomination Court violated the Constitution in accepting his nomination papers.

Activist Lovedale Mangwana claims that the Nomination Court approved Kasukuwere's candidature despite the fact that he had been away from his own constituency for more than 18 months.

Through his attorneys, Kasukuwere said that there was insufficient evidence to show he was abroad during the time frame in question and that his temporary absence from the country was due to medical reasons.

The court decision against Kasukuwere is considered by his camp as an attempt to elbow him out of the race by the ruling Zanu-PF.

