South African president in Kinshasa to discuss security and trade

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Congolese counterpart, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, in Kinshasa, July 2023   -  
AFP

By Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, met this Thursday with DRC president, Félix Tshisekedi, at the Presidential Palace in Kinshasa.

The South African leader is on a two-day visit to the country to discuss security and trade.

Both leaders are also attending the DRC-South Africa Economic Forum, which brings together around a hundred businessmen from the two countries.

On Tuesday, the two sides reactivated the DRC-South Africa Great Joint Commission, a bilateral body of ministers from both sides tasked with working on revising bilateral deals.

The visit from the South African president takes place as Kinshasa prepares for a general election at the end of December amid persistent security problems in the east of the country.

