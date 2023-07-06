Welcome to Africanews

Cameroon: Mbappé welcomed by crowds in Yaoundé

Paris Saint-Germain and France national football team star striker Kylian Mbappe (C) greets crowds gathered outside at the Yaounde Airport in Yaounde on July 6, 2023   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Cameroon

French international and Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe landed in Cameroon Thursday (Jul. 06).

His first visit to the country of his father attracted much attention.

Some 400 people gathered outside Yaoundé’s airport as he arrived for a three-day stay.

Traditional dancers also performed.

On Friday, Mbappé is set to tour a school for the deaf and hearing impaired. The school which is located in the suburbs of the Cameroonian capital was refurbished thanks to funds provided by Kylian Mbappé's charity ‘Inspired By KM’.

Then he will play a basketball match.

Later, the star will play a football match with a second division team.

On Saturday (Jul. 08) he will visit the village of his father; football coach, Wilfried Mbappé.

