Cameroon: Mbappé welcomed by crowds in Yaoundé

French international and Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe landed in Cameroon Thursday (Jul. 06).

His first visit to the country of his father attracted much attention.

Some 400 people gathered outside Yaoundé’s airport as he arrived for a three-day stay.

Traditional dancers also performed.

On Friday, Mbappé is set to tour a school for the deaf and hearing impaired. The school which is located in the suburbs of the Cameroonian capital was refurbished thanks to funds provided by Kylian Mbappé's charity ‘Inspired By KM’.

Then he will play a basketball match.

Later, the star will play a football match with a second division team.

On Saturday (Jul. 08) he will visit the village of his father; football coach, Wilfried Mbappé.