Senegalese opposition coalition calls for the release of Ousmane Sonko

Various factions of the Senegalese opposition parties have termed the recent move by outgoing President Macky Sall not to vie again as a triumph to the people.

Moustapha Guirassy, a member of the Yewwi Askan Wi opposition coalition spoke to journalists and blamed Macky Sall for the deaths and destructions experienced during the recent nationwide protest after the main opposition figure Ousmane Sonko was detained.

"The people have triumphed, the people have won. It is the people's triumph. And this victory of the people, the emotion must not lead us to fail to judge correctly what has happened. President Macky Sall has completely disconnected himself from the recent past. 50 dead. Totally out of touch with the crisis of confidence," said Moustapha.

The opposition is now calling for the release of Ousmane Sonko and also all the rulings against his charges dropped. They are also asking the Senegalese to remain vigilant until justice is served on Sonko.

"Yesterday's action must not be used as a ruse to further attack the opposition, to further isolate opposition leaders, to further isolate Ousmane Sonko. That is why we are asking everyone to remain vigilant and mobilized," said Déthié Fall, a member of the Yewwi Askan Wi opposition coalition.

Sonko is currently ineligible to run for office and blocked in his Dakar home by security forces after being handed a two-year jail term on sexual abuse charges, which he denies.