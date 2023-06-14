Vatican envoy urges a return to peace after a massacre in eastern DRC

An envoy for the Vatican called on authorities in the DRC and the international community to build peace in the country suffering decades of violence.

The appeal, during a visit on Tuesday, followed the killing of more than 45 people, including 23 children, in a displaced camp in the east of the country.

“In the name of the millions of migrants forced and refugees that move in various parts of the world we appeal to the goodwill of people and especially to those who have a position of authority in the country and in the international world, to build peace”, said Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, envoy of the Pope to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

More than 120 armed groups, namely the M23 rebel movement, are fighting in the region.

"We are asking our government and the Pope in Rome to help us so the M23 issue can be solved, and we can return home because we need peace”, pleaded Safari Nyundi, a displaced person.

The attack occurred Sunday evening to Monday morning and is attributed to the CODECO militia group.

According to the UN, the militia has massacred vulnerable displaced people at the Lala displacement site in Djugu territory.