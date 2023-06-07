Libya: Joint "6x6" committee sign agreements on drafting election law

Members of the Libyan 6+6 Joint Committee for Preparing Electoral Laws announced that they had reached an agreement on presidential and legislative electoral laws, pending the signing of the agreement by the speakers of the House of Representatives (HoR) and the High Council of State (HCS).

In a press conference from Bouznika in Morocco, the head of HoR delegation at the Committee, Jalal Al-Shuwaidi, explained that they had completed the laws of the presidential elections and the National Assembly in its two chambers, and they are awaiting the presence of HoR and HCS Speakers, Aqila Saleh and Khaled Al-Mishri, for the final decision on these laws.

Al-Shuwaidi confirmed that the Committee was not subjected to pressure or interference from Morocco or from abroad, expressing his thanks to the Kingdom of Morocco for hosting the committee’s meetings over the past ten days, and his appreciation for its efforts in support of Libya.

In turn, the head of HCS delegation at the Committee, Omar Boulifa, indicated that the laws agreed upon by the committee allow everyone to run, and do not exclude anyone from participating in the elections, nor are they characterized by exclusivity and exclusion, as he described it.

Boulifa stated that all points of contention were finalized and agreed upon, and the law for the elections of the National Assembly and the President of the State was agreed upon, and everything they accomplished was signed with a free Libyan will.

Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, revealed that the meetings of the 6+6 Committee were characterized by a responsible patriotic spirit and worked to formulate a national consensus, noting that the presence of the heads of HoR and HCS opened the way for reaching consensus in Bouznika.

Bourita added that the Libyans have proven that if they are given he opportunity, they can reach consensus and hold elections, stressing that the meetings of the 6+6 Committee are an important step, because they dealt with resolving some issues of the Libyan situation.