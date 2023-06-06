'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' production getting more successful

Phil Lord and Chris Miller didn't expect their 2018 animation"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" to be a runway hit, so when it came to making the sequel - the box office-topping "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" - their choices were clear.

"That first movie, those were the best ideas we had. Right? And if we can't do those again, you either you either have to fall back on your second best ideas, which is how you fail, or you have to, like, get better," said Lord.

"And luckily we have a lot of great teammates, you know like you've got people like Kemp Powers who's like a double Oscar nominee screenwriter who, like, helps us get better."

The film steps back into the world of Brooklyn's own Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), also known as Spider-Man.

The young teen is reunited with Gwen Stacy, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, who transports him into a Spider-Man multiverse where he meets an entire team of Spider-People, who he joins in the fight against a new and powerful villain. Meanwhile, Miles also takes on the challenge of redefining what it means to be a superhero.

"It's also an opportunity, obviously, to do something visually that hasn't been done before. And the idea that we could visit a bunch of different worlds and each one could feel like it was its own animation style and like you're walking into a different painting by a different artist," said Miller.

The sequel welcomes many A-list additions to the voice cast, including Daniel Kaluuya and Issa Rae.

Kaluuya said he enjoyed the challenge of voicing an animated character.

"It's just like having to like, like imagine something that's not there and it's not finished and they don't even know it. And you kind of build in that reality together with how your reaction to. It is a completely different process in that sense."

While Rae said that the world-building is so spectacular that she can watch the film as a fan, without getting caught up in the fact that she voices a character.

"You don't have access to so much of the story. So you're able to just kind of follow along. But yeah, when you hear your voice for the first time, it is a little jarring, like, 'Whoa, what is she doing here?!' And then, you know, the film is so good and the storytelling is so good that you're just able to lock in."

The star-studded film also features vocal work from Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Shea Whigham, Rachel Dratch, Jason Schwartzman, and more.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is out now.