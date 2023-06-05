Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Voters await results in Guinea-Bissau

A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Bissau on June 04, 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
SAMBA BALDE/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Guinea-Bissau

Votes are being counted in Guinea-Bissau following Sunday's legislative elections.

Around 600 soldiers were deployed to ensure security during the electoral process.

Voters are seeking to end instability after a coup attempt in February 2022 led to the dissolution of the National Assembly.

"There were no problems and voting took place peacefully. No arguments or fights were reported. The atmosphere was good. People came out to vote in droves. Everyone had their say on who would represent them for the next four years. In any case, everyone voted as they saw fit", said voting bureau member, Barros Pesse.

Some 200 international observers were on hand to monitor the elections.

President Embaló's Madem G15 party and the African Party for Independence of Guinea and Cape Vert (PAIGC) are the two largest parties.

Results are expected on Tuesday.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..