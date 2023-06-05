Egyptian champions Al Ahly win first leg of CAF Champions League final

The first leg of the CAF Champions League final took place on Sunday in Cairo between Egypt's Al Ahly and Wydad from Morocco..

Egyptian champions, Al Ahly, won 2-1 finding themselves in danger with a week to go before the return leg in Morocco.

South African international Percy Tau headed Al Ahly into the lead on the stroke of halftime and Mahmoud Kahraba doubled the score in the 59th minute.

But Wydad substitute Saifeddine Bouhra pulled one back in the 86th minute.

Al Ahly did not get a clear penalty that would have changed everything

Here are some reactions from Al Ahly supporters:

"The referee was so bad and the next match is also going to be bad";

"How on earth can a player touch a ball with his hand and only get a yellow card?".

Wydad supporters are delighted with the late away goal which is keeping alive their chances of winning a 4th African Cup.

"At first, Al Widad was not so good, but in the second half they started to play well, the luck was not in their favour but hopefully in the next match, we will beat Al Ahly 3-1", said a Wydad supporter.

Rhe return game at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on next Sunday.