Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sudan: Army chief Burhan filmed with troops

Sudan's Army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan speaks following the signature of an initial deal aimed at ending a crisis caused by the 2021 coup, in Khartoum, Dec. 5, 2022   -  
Copyright © africanews
Marwan Ali/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Sudan

Video footage published by Sudan's Armed Forces Tuesday showed soldiers cheering army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan as he visited an unidentified position in Khartoum.

Burhan said that the army was hesitant to use maximum force for fear of destroying the country, but warned that his side would resort to heavier fghting if the Rapid Support Forces continued resisting.

The army has used its air advantage to slow down the rebels, with fighter jets bombing rebel positions in Khartoum and Omdurman. Some of them have hit people's homes and other civilian installations.

Sudan’s warring sides on Monday agreed to extend a shaky cease-fire after pressure from mediators.

The country descended into chaos in mid-April after a months-long power struggle pitting two army generals; Abdel- Fattah Burhan, and his deputy Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..