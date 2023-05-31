Sudan: Army chief Burhan filmed with troops

Video footage published by Sudan's Armed Forces Tuesday showed soldiers cheering army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan as he visited an unidentified position in Khartoum.

Burhan said that the army was hesitant to use maximum force for fear of destroying the country, but warned that his side would resort to heavier fghting if the Rapid Support Forces continued resisting.

The army has used its air advantage to slow down the rebels, with fighter jets bombing rebel positions in Khartoum and Omdurman. Some of them have hit people's homes and other civilian installations.

Sudan’s warring sides on Monday agreed to extend a shaky cease-fire after pressure from mediators.

The country descended into chaos in mid-April after a months-long power struggle pitting two army generals; Abdel- Fattah Burhan, and his deputy Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.