Nigeria: Navy holds last parade for outgoing president Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria's president Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the navy for efficient use of ships, saying, it has significantly helped in the fight against crude oil theft, among other marine crimes. Buhari said this Monday as he attended the Presidential fleet review held at the Naval Dockyard in Lagos. This is the country's Navy's last parade for the outgoing president, who will step down on May 29 after eight years in office.

"The Navy has put its vessels into effective use as evidenced in successes recorded in the fight against resource thefts, counter drug operations and piracy." Buhari said.

Buhari added that he is hopeful that given the progress made already in local construction of Seaward Vessels, the Nigerian Navy will soon begin to build large warships for itself.

Nigeria achieved a major milestone in its anti-piracy drive in 2022 when the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) delisted the country from its piracy list.