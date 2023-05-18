Pro-army supporters want UN envoy to Sudan 'out'

Protesters took to the streets Wednesday (May 17) in Port Sudan. Some gathered in front of the hotel hosting Volker Perthes, the UN' representative in the country, asking him to leave.

Deadly fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group RSF has killed around 1,000 people since April 15th. Some protestors blame the power struggle on the UN envoy.

"We have demanded that Volker, the UN envoy to Sudan, be removed from his position," Syed Ali Abu Amneh, the political secretary of Council of Beja Optics said.

"This man is the main one responsible for the war in Sudan. Because of what he has done and his contribution to the division and separation between the peoples of this same country. "

Demonstrators chanted slogans such as "one army one nation" or Volker out."

In October 2021 the leader of the army and the head of paramilitary teamed up to derail a democratic transition, some Sudanese groups condemned the UN's efforts to mediate between the military junta and civilian leaders.

Sudan's ongoing conflict halted the establishment of a transitional government led by civilians