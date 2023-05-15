Libyan forces deploy in western city after deadly fighting

A Libyan interposition force deployed in the country's western city of Zawiya after battles between armed groups left three people dead.

Rival factions in the city had been fighting on and off for weeks before the cease-fire deal. The spokesperson of the Defence and Security Council said Sunday, Mediation efforts had been spearheaded by notables and community leaders.

"Several points were agreed on. Most importantly, it was agreed to deploy forces from the Security Committee in the place of conflict to be a separation force and to guarantee the cease-fire agreement," Akram Douwa, the spokesperson of the Defence and Security Council, the Joint Operations Room detailed.

It was agreed to refer the case and the cause of the dispute to the relevant authorities for the purpose of investigation, finding out what happened and determining the facts."

The force that was deployed operates under the UN-backed government based in Tripoli. A rival government is based in the east.

In late April, Zawyia residents marched demanding security as many live in fear.