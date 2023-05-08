Autopsies rule out organ harvesting in Kenya cult deaths

Autopsies performed on 112 bodies of cult members unearthed from shallow graves in Kenya's coastal Kilifi County have excluded the possibility of organ harvesting.

According to government pathologists, some of the victims died due to starvation, strangulation, and suffocation.

The cult's leader, Pastor Paul Mackenzie, allegedly encouraged members to fast to death to reach heaven.

Kenyan police are expected to excavate more graves in their search for additional victims. Mackenzie is currently in police custody, pending investigation.

The Kenyan Red Cross has reported 360 individuals missing, while at least 60 others have been rescued alive.

To investigate the deaths of these Christian cult followers, President William Ruto has established a commission of inquiry.