Liverpool: Salah scores again from the penalty spot

Liverpool moved within four points of Manchester United thanks to their 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah's 39th-minute penalty saw the Merseyside club secure a fifth consecutive league victory and entertain slim hopes of Champions League qualification.

United are two games ahead of Liverpool. Third-placed Newcastle are six points clear of Liverpool with a game behind. It's the first time Liverpool have won five matches in a row since April last year.

Salah's penalty, his second in a row after two successive failures, allowed him to score 185 goals for Liverpool, one less than Steven Gerrard, one of the club's big names. He is also fifth on Liverpool's all-time top-scorer list with 136 goals.

The opener came after Issa Diop knocked down Darwin Nunez in the penalty area. Referee Stuart Attwell indicated the penalty spot and the Egyptian netted a penalty identical to the one against Spurs , with a shot through the middle.

Alisson had to step in front of Carlos Vinicius to prevent the equalizer 13 minutes from time, which keeps Liverpool in contention for the top four places, even if the team are still counting on a fall from United or Newcastle to take points.

The Reds will probably have to settle for a place in the Europa League, but it would already be an almost unexpected epilogue after a chaotic season.