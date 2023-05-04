Drogba says football key for peace, co-existence

FIFA Legend and the World Health Organization’s Goodwill Ambassador for Sport and Health Didier Drogba spoke about football's power to teach people from different backgrounds how to live together, the growth of women's football and the need to create more opportunities for players in Africa.

The former Cote d'Ivoire and Chelsea forward was appearing alongside HRH Princess Reem Bint Abdullah Bin Mosaad Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Making Trade Score for Women event which was held on Tuesday at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland.

"Football isn't just about winning or losing, football is also about being a good person, learning how to live together, in a team full of different nationalities.For example, [in] Chelsea (FC), I was playing with Russians, Ukrainians, Germans, Ivorians, Ghanaians and we had to learn how to live together, to respect each other's culture and play for the same badge. These are the values that you win and you learn when you play football. This is something all the kids should have," Drogba said.

He said that the African Super League, which is set to kick off later this year, would be a great opportunity for the continent to develop infrastructure and praised the FIFA President Gianni Infantino for altering perceptions of African football.