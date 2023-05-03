Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Cameroonian Joel Embiid moved to tears after his first NBA MVP trophy

Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid, originally from Cameroon   -  
Copyright © africanews
Charles Krupa/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Basketball

All-Star centre and two-time league scoring champion Joel Embiid earned his first NBA MVP trophy on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old from Yaoundé, Cameroon, topped two-time winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

Joel Embiid averaged 33.1 points winning his second straight scoring title.

Jokic finished runner-up in the MVP voting, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was third.

Embiid has been side lined with a sprained right knee that cost him one game of the playoff sweep against Brooklyn and the opening game of the Eastern Conference semi-finals against Boston, which was won by Philadelphia on Monday night.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..