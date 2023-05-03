Cameroonian Joel Embiid moved to tears after his first NBA MVP trophy

All-Star centre and two-time league scoring champion Joel Embiid earned his first NBA MVP trophy on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old from Yaoundé, Cameroon, topped two-time winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

Joel Embiid averaged 33.1 points winning his second straight scoring title.

Jokic finished runner-up in the MVP voting, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was third.

Embiid has been side lined with a sprained right knee that cost him one game of the playoff sweep against Brooklyn and the opening game of the Eastern Conference semi-finals against Boston, which was won by Philadelphia on Monday night.