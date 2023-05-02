Welcome to Africanews

Mayotte: operation 'Wuambushu' enters second week

French gendarmes arrest a man during a security operation in Dzoumogne, on the island of Mayotte, May 1, 2023   -  
PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Mayotte

Arrests have continued in the French overseas territory of Mayotte as part of Operation "Wuambushu" that has entered its second week.

Some 1,800 members of the French security forces -- including hundreds from Paris -- have been deployed for Operation Wuambushu, which aims to improve living conditions and security for Mayotte locals.

The effort to crack down on crime and irregular migrants, mostly from neighbouring Comoros, has provoked protests on the mainland.

Operation Wuambushu which means "Take Back" in the local language, has in recent days triggered clashes between youths and security forces on the French island and fuelled political tensions with the Comoros.

The operation also faces a political hurdle from the Comoros, whose three islands lie to the northwest.

The archipelago is refusing to accept people deported from Mayotte, saying it cannot cope with the influx.

