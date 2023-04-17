Burkina Faso explains the reason behind the call for "general mobilisation"

The transitional authorities in Burkina Faso on Thursday declared a "general mobilisation" to "give the state all the necessary means" to deal with the jihadist attacks

In an interview organized by the local media, the Director of Military Justice, Francois Yameogo, commented on the recent announcement of the general mobilisation.

The Director of Military Justice sees the general mobilisation as the setting in motion of all the defence measures that have already been prepared.

"It is a constitutional framework that gives more power, more authority to the government to create, organize and direct the means to face a danger, in this case, for us, the terrorist danger." said Lieutenant-Colonel Francois Yameogo , Director of Military Justice.

"The impact on individual freedom, it must be said that the International Covenant of Civil and Political Rights, of which Burkina Faso is a member and which we have ratified, provides that in the event of exceptional danger, of a threat to the existence of a nation, the State may take measures required by the situation. So the leaders of this state can take measures required by the situation, and of course, there is a difference what can and cannot be done" he added.

Authorities also issued an "advisory" that gives the president "the right to requisition people, goods and services and the right to restrain certain civil liberties", according to another security source. The government had already announced in February a plan to recruit 5,000 additional soldiers to battle the deadly insurgency that has gripped one of the world's poorest countries since 2015.

Last week, 44 civilians were reported killed by "armed terrorist groups" in two villages in northeastern Burkina Faso, near the Niger border. It was one of the deadliest attacks against civilians since Traoré came to power last September, after 51 soldiers were killed in February in an attack on Deou, in the far north of the country.

On Tuesday, the defence minister launched a call for current and retired military personnel to hand in unused uniforms to help outfit army combattants.

The violence has left more than 10,000 people dead over the past seven years, according to non-governmental aid groups, and displaced two million people from their homes.