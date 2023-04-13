Welcome to Africanews

Sudan's army warns against escalation as paramilitary force deploys

In this frame grab from a video posted by Sudan's state news agency, SUNA on Thursday, April 13, 2023, spokesman for the Sudanese Armed Forces Brig. Nabil Abdullah   -  
Copyright © africanews
SUNA/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Sudan

Sudan’s military on Thursday (Apr.13) warned of potential clashes with the country’s powerful paramilitary force, which it said deployed troops in the capital and other cities.

In a statement, the military said the buildup of the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country had come without "approval or coordination" with the Armed Forces’ leadership.

It said the RSF measures "have stirred up panic and fear among people, exacerbated security risks and increased tensions between regular forces."

The military said it has attempted to "find peaceful solutions to such violations" to prevent "an armed conflict" with the RSF.

The military’s statement came as the RSF deployed troops in the northern province on the border with Egypt. Local media reported that the paramilitary force had attempted to build a military base there.

The opposition between the Chairman of the Sudanese ruling junta General Al Burhan and his deputy who leads the Rapid Support Forces Gen. Dagalo has brought the transition to civilians to a standstill.

